Local pupils’ Royal day at abbey service

Two ex-pupils of Stamford Bridge Primary School were part of the Archbishop Holgate’s School delegation that attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

James Cain and Ellie Townson, who are head boy and girl at Archbishop Holgate’s School, were among a select few who were chosen to meet Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Richard Nihill, the school's chaplain. Photo by Ian Stratton.

The service, broadcast live on the BBC, celebrated the unity and diversity of the modern Commonwealth.

James said: “The service was a wonderful mix of cultures and performances. My favourite was the London Māori Club, whose vocal rendition of ‘The Call for Welcome’ was very impressive. I was so lucky to shake hands with both the Duchess of Cambridge and Ms Meghan Markle. Meghan getting a shock when she thought we said we were from New York!

“She was so humble and it was an honour to have a short conversation with her.

“After the meet and greet was over, we were awestruck and didn’t know what to do with ourselves.”

Richard Nihill, the school’s chaplain said: “The students and I were very excited about being given this wonderful opportunity.

“We had an amazing day in London, meeting people from across the Commonwealth and seeing members of the Royal Family at this unique event.”