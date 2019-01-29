Local firms up for tourism ‘Oscars’

New names and past winners will be fighting it out for a prestigious tourism “Oscar” at this year’s Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards.

The short-listed finalists will go head-to-head in what is being hailed as a spectacular showcase for one of the UK’s booming visitor destinations.

William's Den is challenging for the Remarkable Visitor Experience award.

Visitor attractions in the Pocklington and district area are well represented in the REYTAs with eight challenging for awards.

Businesses nominated in this area include:

Remarkable Bed and Breakfast: The Fox and Coney Inn, South Cave.

Remarkable Cuppa: Drewton’s Farm Shop and Restaurant, South Cave, The Fiddle Drill, Goodmanham.

Remarkable Food Experience: Little Wold Vineyard, South Cave.

Remarkable Hotel: Cave Castle Hotel and Country Club, South Cave.

Remarkable Newcomer: The Fox and Coney Inn, South Cave.

Remarkable Pub: The Black Horse, Little Weighton.

Remarkable Taste of East Yorkshire: Drewton’s Farm Shop and Restaurant, South Cave, Soanes Poultry, Middleton on the Wolds.

Remarkable Visitor Attraction/Experience: William’s Den, North Cave.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering awards night being held at Hull’s showpiece Bonus Arena on Thursday 14 March.

VHEY tourism manager Andy Gray said: “We’ve been staggered at both the quality and the numbers of entrants for this year’s competition, which demonstrates what an amazing experience Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire can offer the visitor and also shows just how far we have come since the first awards were held 10 years ago.

“It’s refreshing to see the number of new businesses, large and small, that add significantly to and enrich the experience for the visitor.

“The breadth of the tourism offer we have is quite staggering.”

Tickets for the 2019 REYTAs awards dinner are now available to book via the VHEY website www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/REYTA