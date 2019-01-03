Listener’s award for Sarah J’s Hair and Beauty

A hair and beauty salon in Pocklington has claimed an accolade in the Minster FM Listener’s Choice Awards.

Sarah J’s Hair and Beauty Studio, on Waterloo Lane earned a silver award in the Best Hair and Beauty category.

Sarah Jackson, at Sarah J’s, said: “Myself and Chloe are very grateful to all of the lovely people who have taken the time to vote for us. We were overwhelmed to have got to the final for the second year running so for us to have got the silver award this year was amazing, and we couldn’t of done it without of your support.”