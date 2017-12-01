Lions’ Santa needs big helpers

Pocklington Lions’ Christmas plans for this year’s Santa run are now complete but they need your help to make sure the full programme can be delivered this year.

Santa and Rocking Rudolph make their away around the Pocklington area every year as part of a major fundraising campaign.

Santa talks to some children during last years run.

Pocklington Lions Club president Tony Marron said: “We need help with our Rocking Rudolph and Santa street visits.

“If anyone can help us between 5pm and 8pm on 8, 12, 14, 19, 21 December then please turn up at Burnby Hall Gardens at 5pm on the day.

“If we don’t get enough support then we may not be able to visit the streets we planned and many children could miss out on seeing Santa.

“This is one of our main fundraising activities each year so any support would be greatly appreciated.

The Pocklington Lions' Santa waves to children.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and assure everyone that every penny we raise is used for good causes.

“I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and New Year from us all at the club.”

Pocklington Lions and their trusty buckets will be taking Santa on Rocking Rudolph’s Sleigh to the following locations tin December:

1 December: Pocklington Junior School

4 December: Pocklington Infant School

6 December: Pocklington Christmas Festival - Santa will be in his Grotto in All Saints Church, Pocklington 5pm to 9pm

7 December: Market Weighton Christmas Lights Switch On from 6pm and in his Grotto at St John’s Methodist Church

8 December: Out and about in Pocklington 5pm to 8pm

9 December: Tesco Market Weighton car park 10am to 4pm

12 December: Out and about in Pocklington 5pm to 8pm

14 December: Out and about in Pocklington 5pm to 8pm

16 December: Special Needs Grotto (pre-booked only, all places are booked)

17 December: Tesco Market Weighton car park 10am to 4pm

19 December: Out and about in Pocklington 5pm to 8pm

21 December: Out and about in Pocklington 5pm to 8pm

23 December - Sainsbury’s Pocklington car park 10am to 4pm