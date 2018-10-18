Lions member steps in to save Poppy Appeal

The Pocklington area Poppy Appeal has been saved after a late intervention by a Pocklington Lions Club member.

Lions Club president Angus O’Donnell volunteered to help the appeal after discovering the plight of the collection which raised £20,000 last year.

The appeal was under threat after the current person in charge had to step down due to ill health.

Polly Warcup had organised the annual collection for the past five years before she had to call it a day.

Mr O’Donnell said: “Recently Kevin Warcup, branch chairman of the Royal British Legion, contacted me to discuss this year’s Poppy Appeal.

“It became apparent, due to dwindling numbers and other commitments with The Pocklington Royal British Legion, there would not be a Poppy Appeal this year in Pocklington and surrounding communities. I was asked if the Lions could assist and in fact take on the whole project.

“Last year Pocklington Poppy sales raised £20k in a two week period, a testimony of our community’s generosity, and given we are in a landmark year marking a century of the end of WW1 I took it upon myself to step in on behalf of Pocklington District Lions to be the 2018 Poppy Appeal Organiser.

“I soon discovered the magnitude of the operation and I have called upon my fellow Lions to support me and the members of the Legion.

“If you want to get involved, please call me on 07841 428912.”

Kevin Warcup, Pocklington branch chairman of the Royal British Legion, said: “Angus is a member of the Pocklington Lions and said he would be honoured to take up the post. The only problem caused by getting a new Poppy Appeal organiser at such a late stage is that he will only be able to get limited stock such as the poppies, some crosses, and a few other items, so I would like to ask the public to be understanding.

“The Poppy Appeal in Pocklington is one of the most successful in East Yorkshire.

“Polly did a fantastic job over the time she held the post and more or less oversaw the doubling of the amount raised each year.

“She did this while suffering with health issues over the last few years and that influenced her decision to step down.”