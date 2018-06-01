Lions golf day drives charity funding

Pocklington District Lions Club recently held its Charity Golf Day at the KP Club.

More than 50 ladies and men participated, including golfers from both the local Pocklington and York areas.

The stableford competition for the Ian Steel Memorial Trophy was presented by Sandie Welch to the winning team of Steve Knowles, Steve Jackson, Steve Bibby and Darren Smith. The winner of the individual ladies competition was Di Wilson with 31 points while the winner of the men’s competition was Albert Severin with 42 points.

Organiser, Lion John Eeles, thanked the players and all the businesses who provided hole and raffle prize sponsorship. The funds generated will be donated between Candlelighters, Melbourne Scout and Guide Group, Pocklington Scout Group and Wolds Wonders.