Lions drop Pockout to focus on other events

Pocklington and District Lions Club members recently held their 56th Charter Dinner at the Feathers Hotel.

The club’s special guest was Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Air Commodore Ian Stewart, who spoke about the relevance of the Centenary commemorating the end of World War One.

Hull and East Yorkshire Mind representatives receive their �2,500 cheque at the Lions Charter Dinner.

During the evening, members presented £5,000 raised from the “Its a Pockout” event to Mind East Yorkshire and Riding For The Disabled.

Each charity each received cheques for £2,500.

Over the past few years Its a Pockout has raised thousands of pounds for charity and developed into one of the best family events in the area.

However, Pocklington District Lions have decided that next year it is going to focus on other smaller fundraising events.

A spokesman said: “It’s a Pockout is a costly event to stage and we rely on full teams of ten to sign up for the games along with sponsorship from local business.

“The day takes the club a full year to organise with a lot of man hours and commitment.

“We feel that our efforts could be put to better use by organising more frequent fundraising events for the benefit of worthy causes.

“We would like to thank all the teams and sponsors that have supported us over the last three years – without you It’s a Pockout would have not taken place.

“We would also like to thank Pocklington Football Club for being so accommodating and being our project partners.

“Finally we would like to acknowledge the generosity of the local community for their continued generosity.”