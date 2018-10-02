Lions create landmark garden

Pocklington District Lions Club has been working on the Centenary Garden at Wold Haven Care Home in Pocklington.

The official opening of the garden, created as part of the Lions 100th Centenary celebrations, has now taken place.

The garden area before the planting began.

Lions Club president Angus O’Donnell said: “Pocklington Lions Club wanted a lasting legacy and memorial for this momentous occasion and here it is.

“The garden was designed by our friend Sue Gibson who, with Lion Lesa, also selected all the plants.

“Thank you to Lion Tony, Lion Mark, Lion Gareth, Lion Lesa, Lion Richard and our friends Sue Gibson and Syd Newman for all their hard work on the garden.

“Also a big thank you to MKM Building Supplies and Langlands Garden Centre Shiptonthorpe for their kind support.”

Lions mascot Pocko with some of the care home staff and a resident.

Visit http://lions105c.org.uk/pocklington/ for more details about the Lions Club.