Lions Club treasurer at Buckingham Palace

Pocklington District Lions Club treasurer John Eeles recently attended a special celebration at Buckingham Palace.

The ceremony celebrated the 100th anniversary of Lions Club International.

Mr Eeles was the club’s representative at the palace reception, hosted by the organisation’s Patron, The Countess of Wessex.

The Lions help their local community through a variety of fundraising events such as It’s a Pockout, and Rocking Rudolph. Visit www.facebook.com/pocklingtondistrictlions for more details.