Letter: Organisers have missed a trick with ceramic poppy installation

While we think it is a great idea for Pocklington church to commemorate the ending of the First World War with a flower festival and an installation of ceramic poppies, we were disappointed to see that the organisers did not approach any local potters to help them with the making of the poppies.

Instead, they seem to have gone further afield to source them.

There are a lot of local potters in the area, like ourselves, who would have liked to have been asked.

Four years ago, inspired by the Paul Cummings installation at the Tower of London, Pocklington Junior School decided to do a similar thing and asked for our assistance.

We went into the school and every child made a poppy, which was then put out in the school grounds.

This project encouraged the children to understand more about the war and at the same time developed their creativity.

We cannot help think that this is an opportunity missed to involve small craft businesses and local schools in such a worthwhile cause.

Lyn Grant

Fangfoss Pottery

Pocklington