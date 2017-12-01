Letter: I am hoping to restrict smoking at play areas

I write as Chairman of the East Riding Health and Wellbeing Board, and as Deputy Leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council to thank fellow East Riding councillors for overwhelmingly supporting a motion I put to the Full Council this week.

I was asking for a report to be prepared to see if the council can implement any form of restriction on smoking in council owned play areas and other places where young children congregate in an attempt to give out a strong message to say that young children should not be exposed to smoking and see it as normal behaviour.

As a parent and grandparent I want to do what I can to protect my family and I was really pleased when colleagues who smoke also supported the motion.

However, I was disappointed to see that a few councillors felt they could not support the motion, which included local Independent Councillor Andy Strangeway.

Thankfully, the majority of councillors supported my views that have been reflected in national surveys.

I have no issues with anyone who smokes, but feel we should protect our children from the effects and hopefully help to produce a ‘smoke free generation’ in years to come. I was sorry I could not convince a few.

Cllr Jonathan Owen

Deputy Leader and Chair of East Riding Health and

Wellbeing Board