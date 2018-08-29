Let’s get ready to ramble at Wolds festival

A number of events based in the Pocklington and district area feature in a packed programme designed to get people outdoors.

The activities, including, a mini mammal safari, bat walk and moth trapping, the Pilgrimage of Grace walk, boat cruises on the Pocklington Canal, a Town and Country walk around Market Weighton, a pub walk at Allerthorpe, and Walk the Halls at Bishop Wilton are all part of the Yorkshire Wolds Walking and Outdoor Festival .

Taking place between Saturday 8 and Sunday 16 September, the festival brings over 100 walks and activities to the East Riding, putting the area’s wonderful landscape and rich heritage on show to all age groups and abilities.

The festival culminates in a trek across the Yorkshire Wolds Way, one of the 15 National Trails in England and Wales, a 79-mile walking route through idyllic chalk landscapes from Hessle to Filey, the Humber to the beach.

Councillor Richard Burton, said: “The festival gives residents the opportunity to get out and see our local landscape from a new perspective that they may never have seen before.”

For the full programme, costs and all booking details pick up a copy of the festival guide at a Tourist Information Centre/library or view it online at www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com.