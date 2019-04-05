Led Zeppelin tribute act Whole Lotta Led celebrate iconic album - where they're on and how to get tickets

There are just a few tickets remaining for a 50th anniversary celebration of the release of one of the greatest albums of all time – Led Zeppelin II.

To mark this milestone Whole Lotta Led will play at Pocklington Arts Centre as part of a celebration tour on Friday May 10

Featuring such classics as Ramble On, Thank You and Whole Lotta Love, this LP was the one which catapulted Led Zeppelin from being just another Aixties blues group to one of the most influential and successful bands of all time.

It was the first of their albums to reach number one, toppling the Beatles’ Abbey Road in the process, and staying on the LP chart for 138 weeks.

Whole Lotta Led are performing a series of Led Zeppelin II shows to celebrate this incredible album.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: “We cannot wait for what is going to be a fabulous celebration of a timeless album. Led Zeppelin were without doubt one of the greatest rock bands of all time, so it is only fitting that PAC joins in with this celebration.

“Whole Lotta Led are the perfect addition to our dynamic programme of live music for 2019, which has something for everyone, Led Zeppelin fans and live music fans alike!”

The first half of this special show will consist of a selection of songs from Led Zeppelin's vast back catalogue, while the second half will feature the whole of Led Zeppelin II played in the same sequence as the original LP.

Tickets are £20 each and are available now on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

