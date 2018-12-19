Led Zeppelin act ready to rock arts centre

Next year sees the 50th anniversary of the release of what is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time – Led Zeppelin II.

To mark this milestone ‘Whole Lotta Led’ will play at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) as part of a celebration tour on Friday 10 May, 2019.

Containing such classics as ‘Ramble On’, ‘Thank You’ and of course ‘Whole Lotta Love’, this LP was the one which catapulted Led Zeppelin from being just another sixties blues group to one of the most influential and successful bands of all time.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “This really is going to be a spectacular celebration of such a timeless album.”

Tickets, priced £20 each, are available now from the arts centre Box Office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk