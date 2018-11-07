Lecturer to address local history group

Pocklington and District Local History Group’s next meeting takes place on Thursday 15 November when the group hosts Dr John Walker – a history lecturer from Hull University.

He has just been commissioned to write a new Volume of the Victoria County History (VCH) for Pocklington and district, including Belthorp, Bishop Wilton, Bolton, Burnby, Givendale, Gowthorpe, Grimthorpe, Huggate, Kilnwick Percy, Meltonby, Millington, Nunburnholme, Owsthorpe, Pocklington, Thorpe le Street, Yapham, Youlthorpe.

The meeting is at 7.30pm in the Old Courthouse, George Street, Pocklington. There is an admission charge of £2.