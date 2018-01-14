Leading lights at community hall

Northern Lights Drama Theatre School has this month announced the launch of new musical theatre classes in Market Weighton.

The school was established by local actors Hannah Levy and Tilly Oakshott.

Originally from Hull, Hannah and Tilly left the area to train at drama school and went on to work professionally in theatre, film and television across the UK.

Hannah and Tilly felt strongly that there was a real need for professional training in the region and guidance for those that wanted to work professionally in the industry.

After returning to Hull, they decided to launch their own theatre school and founded Northern Lights Drama in 2013. Hannah and Tilly have built an independent theatre school for children, young people and adults with classes already established in Anlaby, Beverley, Cottingham, Hedon, Hessle, Welton and Willerby.

The pair has also forged strong relationships with reputable theatrical agents and casting directors to find roles for those who are seeking professional work in the industry.

This month the theatre school will expand even further with the new class in the town’s Community Hall

The classes are designed to aid and develop self esteem and the life skills needed to enable pupils to realise their full potential.

Hannah Levy, head of acting at Northern Lights Drama, said: “There is a huge amount of creative talent in Hull and East Yorkshire which can really shine out with the right coaching and training.

“We have seen rapid growth in our classes throughout the last year which has allowed us to expand even further, making our classes more accessible to families in the region.”

Tilly said: “We praise and applaud all achievements, whether this is a pupil performing in front of a class for the first time or landing their first professional acting job.

“We strive to deliver contemporary and relevant classes for each age group that we teach, with a focus on exploring new skills and techniques whilst encouraging individual expression.

“Fun and enjoyment are at the heart of all that we do at Northern Lights Drama.”

The Musical Theatre classes in Market Weighton will be held on a Tuesday evening at The Community Hall.

The classes will be for 7 to 11 years (between 4pm and 6.30pm) and children will explore dance, acting and singing each week.