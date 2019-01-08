LEADER funding for rural communities

The Coast, Wolds, Wetland and Waterways (CWWW) LEADER Programme has re-opened until Friday 18 January – accepting applications on all six DEFRA priorities:

○ Support to increase farm productivity

○ Support micro and small farm businesses (non-agricultural) and farm diversification

○ Support rural tourism

○ Provide rural services

○ Provide cultural and heritage activity

○ Support for increasing forestry productivity

LEADER is a European Union initiative that encourages economic prosperity or rural areas and improving the quality of life of the communities. The CWWW Leader Programme covers the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Simon Britton, partner at land, property and business consultancy George F White, said: “Access to LEADER funding is fantastic news for the rural communities in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

“It has been an interesting few years in regards to politics and the economy; as we approach our exit from the European Union, it is extremely important that rural communities take advantage of funding opportunities whilst they are still available.”

If you have a project that you think would be eligible for the current LEADER fund opportunity, please contact George F White on 01677 425301. Alternatively, email Simon Britton directly at simonbritton@georgefwhite.co.uk.