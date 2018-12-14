Latest list of crimes in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas revealed

The Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams have revealed the latest list of crimes in the area.
○ Two secure houses in Pocklington were broken into, keys taken, and a vehicle was stolen from each (both vehicles were Golfs)

○ There was an attempted burglary in Pocklington but the suspect/s were disturbed by the home owners and fled

○ A secure property in Mile End Park, Pocklington, was broken into, searched and jewellery and cash stolen

○ There has been an attempted burglary at a property in Hodsow Fields, Barmby Moor.

○ A vehicle in parked in Wilberfoss has been damaged.

○ A garage door in Wilberfoss has been damaged.

○ A secure property in Pocklington was broken into and items stolen.

○ A secure property in Melbourne was broken into, keys taken, and a BMW 1 series car stolen.

○ A secure property in Market Weighton was broken into, keys taken, and a vehicle stolen.

○ Entry was gained into a property in Market Weighton via an insecure rear door and a handbag stolen.

○ A car parked on the roadside in Market Weighton was scratched using a sharp instrument along the front passenger side door causing damage to the paintwork.

