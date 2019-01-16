Latest crimes in the Market Weighton and Pocklington areas

Here is the latest list of the crimes that have occurred in the past month in your area as revealed by the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Team.

○ A secure property in Goodmanham was broken into, searched and items stolen.

○ A secure property in Hayton was broken into, searched and items stolen.

○ There has been two attempted burglaries in Market Weighton.

○ Entry was gained into a secure property in Sancton by smashing a porch window, however the home owner heard the noise, shouted and the suspect fled.

○ A secure vehicle parked on the driveway of a property in Market Weighton was broken into and various tools and tool box were stolen.

○ A secure house in Pocklington was broken into, keys taken and a vehicle was stolen.

○ A secure house in Stamford Bridge was broken into, keys taken and a vehicle was stolen.

○ Two secure houses in Pocklington were broken into and searched.

○ A secure car was broken into at the football club and another suffered damage as a result of an attempted break in.

○ Four planters were damaged in Wilberfoss.

○ Entry was gained into a secure property in Stamford Bridge and keys and vehicle are stolen (the vehicle has since been recovered).

Detailed crime and ASB data for the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the ‘Find your Neighbourhood’ link.