Latest crimes in Pocklington and Market Weighton

The following list shows some of the crimes that have occurred in the Pocklington in district area:

○ Two secure vehicles parked in the rugby club car park were broken into and items including a wallet and mobile phone were stolen.

○ A secure property in Barmby Moor was broken into, searched and items stolen.

○ An object was thrown at a window of a property in Pocklington causing damage to it.

Here is the latest list of crimes in the Market Weighton area.

○ A secure garden shed in Princess Road, Market Weighton was broken into and searched.

○ Entry was gained (via a rear door) into a secure property in Market Weighton and two bags containing various items were taken.

○ Entry was gained into an insecure garage in Market Weighton and an insecure vehicle was searched.

○ A stunt mountain bike was stolen from an insecure shed in Market Weighton.

○ Entry was gained into a secure car parked on a driveway but nothing was taken.

○ A suspect was seen trying the door handle of a secure car parked at a property.

○ A suspect gained entry into a property via an insecure rear kitchen window but was then disturbed by the home owner and fled.

