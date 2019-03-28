Latest crime issues of note from the Pocklington and Market Weighton police teams

Here are the latest crime issues of note in the area, provided by the Pocklington and Market Weighton neighbourhood police teams.

○ A secure property in Algarth Road, Pocklington, was broken into and searched.

○ There was an attempted break in of a secure property in St Helen’s Road, Pocklington.

○ A secure property in Kilnwick Road was broken into and searched.

○ A secure van parked in a car park was broken into and the glove box searched.

○ Entry was gained into the boot of a secure car parked in Mile End Park.

○ Entry was gained into a secure shed of a property in Low Catton and 2 bicycles, tools and other items were stolen.

○ There was an attempted burglary of a property on Princess Road, Market Weighton.

○ A secure property in Wetwang was broken into, searched and items stolen.

Sheryar Nawaz was found guilty at Hull Crown court on Thursday 7 March for a S18 knife attack which took place in Pocklington on 31/10/2017 – he was remanded into custody immediately to await sentencing.

Aaron Murray pleaded guilty at Hull Crown Court last week to a S20 GBH following an incident in Pocklington on 25 May 2018.

Joshua Hodgson pleaded guilty to using threatening language and behaviour in the same incident and Alex Schoenecker pleaded guilty to affray earlier in proceedings at a pre-trial hearing. They are due to be sentenced on Friday 12 April.

