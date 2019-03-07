Larger fines introduced for littering across the East Riding area

New larger fines have been introduced as part of continuing action by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to tackle littering and fly-tipping in the East Riding.

From now on, anyone caught littering will be at risk of receiving a £150 fixed penalty from the council – double the previous fine.

A new larger £150 penalty also applies to anyone caught fly-posting – the illegal act of putting up signs on the public highway without the council’s permission.

However, people guilty of the offences can receive much larger fines if the cases are taken to court.

The changes are part of ongoing action by the council’s streetscene enforcement team, which is tasked with investigating all incidents of littering, fly-posting and fly-tipping in the East Riding.

Officers respond to reports from the public and regularly visit sites known to be used by fly-tippers. Any evidence they find will be used to bring a prosecution.

It costs the council around £350,000 each year to clear up incidents of fly-tipping and littering in the East Riding.

Residents are encouraged to report any incidents fly-tipping, littering and fly-posting to the council.

Anyone who finds dumped rubbish, who witnesses fly-tipping taking place or sees any suspicious activity, can report it by calling 01482 393939.