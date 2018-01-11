Lane closed during work on water pipe

Yorkshire Water has started the final phase of work to replace one of Yorkshire’s most burst-prone water pipes.

The scheme involves Morrison Utility Services completing a new 560 metre section of water main along Burnby Lane in Pocklington.

The existing six-inch pipe has burst 27 times in the last five years.

Work started on Burnby Lane from the junction with New Street and Percy Road to Derek Vivian Close yesterday (10 January) and will last around four weeks.

During this time, Burnby Lane will be closed to through traffic and a localised diversion route will be in place along Wold Road.

However, access for customers within the closure, pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be maintained.

In addition to this, two-way traffic lights will be in place at the junction of Percy Road, New Street and Burnby Lane for two weeks.

Yorkshire Water spokesperson John Bond said: “We’re carrying out this essential work to safeguard and improve drinking water supplies to the area.

“We’ve worked closely with the local highways department to try and ensure any traffic disruption is kept to a minimum and we’d like to thank motorists in advance for their patience.”