Landowners and local organisations are invited to take advantage of a series of tree planting grant schemes

Landowners and local organisations in parts of the East Riding are being invited to take advantage of a series of tree planting grant schemes.

More than £35,000 of funding is currently available for new tree, woodland and hedgerow planting projects in areas close to windfarm developments across the area.

Grant programmes in this area include:

○ Spaldington Airfield Wind Farm Tree Planting Fund

○ Sancton Hill Wind Farm Tree Planting Fund.

Project proposals need to be within an approximate radius of 5km from of any of the windfarm developments.

The grant funds have been made available to East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

During 2018-2019, these grant programmes have seen more than 28,750 trees and shrubs planted.

Stephen Hunt, head of planning and development management at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Our grant programmes offer a great opportunity for individuals, landowners and local groups from around the East Riding to secure financial support for tree, woodland and hedgerow planting work.”

Applications can be submitted online and anyone interested can register to apply at https://eastridingofyorkshirecouncil.flexigrant.com/default.aspx