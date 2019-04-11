Lambing Sunday to take place at Bishop Burton College

Bishop Burton College will once again hosting Lambing Sunday.

The event takes place at the college campus, near Beverley, between 11am and 3pm on Sunday, April 28.

It had to be cancelled last year on veterinary advice after a number of lambs were identified as having a skin condition caused by stress, which had been brought on by adverse weather.

However, the college has reported the latest newborn flock are in fine health and the event this year is being held one month later than previously, so the weather is expected to be fine.

Bishop Burton’s Chief Executive and Principal, Bill Meredith, said: “I’m delighted we are able to once again open up our campus to the wider public for Lambing Sunday, after unfortunately being forced to cancel last year.

“It is always a great event and one of the highlights of the year for us all at the college. We are putting on some new activities this year, as well as keeping the old favourites, so it promises to be another fantastic occasion.”

There will also be a number of food outlets open throughout the event.

Tickets cost £7 for adults, £5 for children and £20 for a family of four if purchased in advance from the online college shop. Children under 3 are free.

Visit www.bishopburton.ac.uk/lambingsunday for more information or to book your tickets,