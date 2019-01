West Wolds Branch Labour Party members recently marked 70 years of the National Health Service from its inception by Labour in 1948 by delivering a ‘happy birthday’ card to NHS representatives at the Beckside Practice in Pocklington.

The card contained messages of thanks to the NHS, written by members of the public during celebrations organised by the branch earlier in the year.

Ann Cox, Facilities Manager at Beckside, accepted the birthday card from the branch members.