Kiplingcotes Derby to run for 499th time

The famous Kiplingcotes Derby is set to be run for the 499th time next week on Thursday (15 March).

The historic derby is held at Londesborough near Market Weighton every year.

The oldest flat horse race in England will see riders from across the country coming to compete in the event.

Tracey Corrigan, from Sawdon near Scarborough, was last year’s winner.

Tracey, who has won the race on two other horses in 2014 and 2015, was in the front from the off. She said: “The derby means so much.

“I was going to stay at the back and be a number but I ended up doing quite well.”

Those wishing to enter the derby must gather by the winning post at Londesborough Wold Farm before 11am on the morning of the race to weigh in. Competitors will then walk their horses to the start near the village of Etton. The race itself must be run by 2pm.

The course is not run over a typical modern racecourse, it takes in four miles of arduous farm track and field.

The race, which dates back to 1519, traditionally takes place on the third Thursday of March. Its rules state if the race is not run one year, it must never be run again.

Every rider must be a minimum weight of 10 stones, excluding saddle, and horses of any age can be ridden.

The winner of the Kiplingcotes Derby receives a prize of £50.

A quirk of the ancient rules means the second place rider often receives more in prize money than the winner.

A clerk is paid five shillings (25p) annually for maintaining it.