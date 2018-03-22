Kids’ egg-cellent pictures could win £50 prize

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes has launched a new colouring competition at its developments across East Yorkshire, including at Pavilion Square in Pocklington.

The competition is encouraging children in the local area to get creative to win a bumper bundle of arty goodies worth up to £50.

The packs will be available for collection from today (Thursday 22 March) until Friday 6 April from developments across East Yorkshire.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes, said: “We are always looking for fun ways to get involved with our local communities, and our new Easter-themed colouring competition is a brilliant way to help keep the kids busy over the long weekend.

“We encourage parents, grand-parents and carers alike to bring their children along to our sales office where not only can they pick up an entry pack, but they will also be gifted with a set of colouring crayons as well as a delicious chocolate Easter egg!”

The housebuilder is offering a bumper art hamper prize worth up to £50 for one lucky participant across David Wilson Homes’ developments throughout the region. To be in with a chance of winning, entrants just need to return their completed design to the sales office at the same development they collected it from by Sunday 8 April, with their contact details on the back.

The winner will be notified by Friday 13 April and invited to their local development to receive their prize.

Visit www.dwh.co.uk for more details about David Wilson Homes