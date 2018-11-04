Keep your home safe during dark nights

The Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Team is offering residents some sensible advice as the evenings draw in.

The dark nights can offer criminals the chance operate with more freedom.

However, the team has delivered some common sense tips to help protect residents’ homes. It is also offering some excellent information for safe winter driving.

Tips to keep your home safe:

○ Don’t let a burglar think that no one is at home. Always leave a light on in more than one room, eg a bedroom, kitchen or lounge and consider leaving a radio on too. Use timer switches so that the lights come on as it starts to get dark especially if you are at work or going to be out all day.

○ Change the times on the switches so that the lights come on at different times to create the illusion that someone is moving around inside the house.

○ Consider installing outside sensor lights that are activated by movement, especially at the back of your property or dusk to dawn lighting that comes on automatically as it gets dark.

○ Ensure all doors and windows are locked and that no keys are left in doors or window locks.

○ Secure your garden with a fence and a lockable gate and don’t leave tools or ladders in the garden which may assist a burglar.

Winter car safety tips

○ Make sure you check your lights before you set out in case a bulb has blown. (You might even consider carrying a spare light bulb or two)

○ Make sure your window washer is full of water and screen wash and that there is anti- freeze in your radiator.

○ Check the tyres. Have they got a decent amount of tread on them and are they at the correct pressure? If in doubt, get them checked.

○ Are your registration plates and car lights clean or do they need a wash?

○ Think about what you might need if you break down in the cold. Is there a blanket or a torch in the car?

○ Do not leave any valuables in your car eg a satnav or dash cam (remember to remove the cradle and any lasting sucker marks on the windscreen.

○ Never leave your keys in the ignition: a prime example is when paying for petrol or warming your car on an icy morning.

A police spokesman said: “PCSO Laura Hudson will be hosting a drop-in surgery at Market Weighton Methodist Church coffee morning on Wednesday 21 November bwetween 11am and noon.

“PCSO Hudson will also be available at the Wetwang Village Hall coffee morning on Tuesday 20 November between 10.30am and noon.

“She will be at both venues to discuss community issues and offer crime prevention advice.

“PCSO Rosie Emerton will be attending the coffee morning at the Boot and Slipper Pub, Barmby Moor, on Wednesday 5 December between 10am and 11am.”