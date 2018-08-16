Katie Spencer Handpick’d for festival

Singer Katie Spencer has been announced as the support for King Creosote when he plays at Pocklington Arts Centre, just weeks before joining the Handpick’d Festival 2018 line-up on Saturday 28 September. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk to buy Handpick’d Festival tickets.

Katie will also be one the first acts to perform at PAC’s ever popular Busking in the Bar when it returns this autumn.

Katie said: “I am really looking forward to performing at Pocklington Arts Centre, it’s brilliant to be part of the upcoming season.”

Over the past few years she has toured extensively, headlining and supporting established artists, most recently opening shows for Ralph McTell, Ian Hunter (Mott the Hoople) and Martin Stephenson and the Daintees.

Venue director Janet Farmer said: “PAC has always supported new and emerging local talent, so Katie was an obvious choice for us when finalising our Handpick’d Festival line-up.

“Katie is an incredibly talented, hard-working musician so it will be a privilege to welcome her to PAC, along with all the sensational acts that we have lined up as part of our dynamic programme of live events, over the coming months.”

Busking in the Bar is an evening of free live music performed by local artists in PAC’s first floor bar. The popular event returns with Katie performing on Friday 5 October.

King Creosote’s gig is sold out. But tickets for Handpick’d Festival 2018 are on sale now priced at £61/ £57 (under 18s) for the weekend; Friday only £27.50/ £25 (under 18s); Saturday only £36.50/£30 (under 18s).