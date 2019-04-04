Junior school pupils Rock!

Pupils at Pocklington Community Junior School are celebrating their first Rock Challenge win.

They claimed the J Rock title with their performance of The Queen: Lifelong Figurehead, Inspirational Woman.

The school's performance of 'The Queen: Lifelong Figurehead, Inspirational Woman'.

Teachers Miss Birrell and Miss Millar, along with 70 children, took part in creating the theme, choreography and drama for the piece.

The show focused on key moments in the Queen’s life: Girl, woman, princess and Queen.

As well as winning the overall competition, the school picked up 11 awards including Award for Excellence for Entertainment, Award for Excellence for Soundtrack, Award for Excellence for Set Design and Function and the Suzanne Asquith Award for Spirit of Rock Challenge.

This is voted for by everyone who attends the event and reflects the attitude and commitment of the children.

Miss Birrell said: “Our performance captures key moments from the Queen’s life, along with the emotions she felt, as we watch how her character, heart, grace and humility led a nation.”

Miss Millar said: “We are so proud of the children and the effort they put into the show. Rock Challenge allows us to work across the year groups and as a team to create something spectacular. We are ecstatic that all the hard work has shone through.”

The school’s headteacher Alex Reppold said: “Rock Challenge offers the children a real chance to embrace and explore the arts.

“Some children have performed for the last three years and others for the first time but I feel it is important that they can follow their passion for drama and dance alongside the curriculum.

“As a community school we are proud that parents are an intrinsic part of making this event happen and are very supportive from rehearsals through to the final show.”