Julie on show at arts centre

The National Theatre’s production of Julie hits cinema screens across the country tonight (Thursday 6 September), including Pocklington, as the venue continues its season of live broadcasts.

This new version of August Strindberg’s play, written by Polly Stenham and directed by Carrie Cracknell, ‘remains shocking and fiercely relevant in its new contemporary London setting’.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Live broadcast has enabled us to bring an even more varied and renowned programme of theatre to audiences right here.

“It gives audiences the chance to experience world class theatre without having to venture as far as London and we can’t wait to bring a contemporary, cutting edge production like Julie to PAC.”

Tickets are £13 and £9 (under 21s). For further information and tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk