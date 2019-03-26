Jubilee Park given spruce up by volunteers

Volunteers and villagers in Fangfoss recently made their way to Jubilee Park to take part in the annual maintenance day – cleaning up the park ready for Easter.

The play equipment and picnic tables were all waterproofed, the smells in the scent poles replenished, bat boxes hung up and fresh bark used to fill up several holes which had developed in the dry weather last year.

Fresh bark is used to fill up holes near the play equipment.

The very popular piece of equipment known as the Vortex, which had been damaged by vandals, has been repaired and will be put in place in the next couple of weeks.

Lyn Grant, one of the committee members who helped on the day, said: “We try to keep the park as tidy as possible and organise a day where we all get together and spruce up the park ready for the season.

“An addition this year is the installation of a bike rack near to the shelter at the entrance.

“We know how many people from neighbouring villages like to cycle here and hope this will be useful to them.

“We hope everyone will enjoy using the park this year. Please remember that cars must be parked down in the village and that there are no toilet facilities at the park”.

Visit http://www.fangfoss.net/jubileepark/indexjubilee.htm to find out more about the park.