Joss joins fight to put cancer on the canvas

A well-known Pocklington man is hoping to deliver a knockout blow to cancer when he takes part in a sporting event this weekend.

Joss Room, who plays for Pocklington Cricket Club, is set to enter the ring to raise funds for Cancer Research UK during the Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) extravaganza at the Barbican Centre in York this Saturday (14 July).

UWCB sees people with no boxing background train and experience a match while raising money for charity. The competitors are given eight weeks of tough training for the three two minute rounds.

Mr Room has already hit his £300 fundraising target and is now hoping to hit the £500 mark with his exploits.

Mr Room said: “I decided to take on this challenge for Cancer Research UK, which is something close to my heart.

“Cancer has affected my family so I’m just doing my bit.

“I’ve had a great response from my friends who have donated to the charity.

“I have been training for the last eight weeks to get ready for the event. They put you through hell. I was once 19 stone and now I’m down to 14 and a half stone. I’m as fit as I’m ever going to be.

“I would like to thank Paul Coe for all his technical and promotional support.

“I would also like to thank the 20-30 people who have bought tickets for the event to cheer me on. I really appreciate their support.

“I’m an absolute nervous wreck about the fight and my mum is even worse.”

Visit pdcoe@live.co.uk or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joss-room to donate to the cancer charity.