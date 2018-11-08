Join arts centre Acoustic Blues House Party

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) is giving everyone the chance to hear two world-renowned master guitarists live on stage in a unique concert.

The gig will be a highlight of the venue’s ever-popular Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend.

Michael Messer will perform alongside Damir Hal Halilic at the Acoustic Blues House Party.

Master guitarist Damir ‘Hal’ Halilic will join virtuoso blues slide guitarist and singer Michael Messer for a weekend of expert tuition, jam sessions, and student performances, from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 November – featuring the Saturday night Acoustic Blues Housev Party.

The house party is a unique opportunity to hear two of the world’s best guitarists in action, performing together, solo, and with some guests in an intimate, relaxed “unplugged” style of show.

Renowned blues musician Michael, who has been running the weekend for the past five years, said: “The Acoustic Blues House Party is a real highlight of what is a truly wonderful weekend of acoustic blues and roots music.

“It gives those who perhaps haven’t been able to attend the whole weekend, or part of the weekend, a chance to get a taste of it.

“It’s without doubt one of my favourite events of the year. It is always such a pleasure to play at PAC; the atmosphere is something truly special, so if you enjoy the blues and great guitar playing, then it is definitely a ‘party’ not to be missed.”

Tickets for the Acoustic Blues House Party, £12 each, are now available from the Box Office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.