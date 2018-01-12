JJP Print raises £505 for Martin House hospice

JJP Print in Pocklington accrued £505.58 for Martin House Children’s Hospice during a week of fundraising activities.

The week started with the book launch of Guy Martin Road Racer by Stephen Davidson, supported by BLT Fanzone.

The lucky winner of the British Superbike Championship tickets.

During the town’s late night shopping the store hosted the Be Wiser Ducati show bikes and gave out goody bags with people have their photos taken on the race bikes.

There was also a raffle held with the star prize of tickets to the British Superbike Championship, courtesy of Paul Bird Motorsport Be Wiser Ducati Team.