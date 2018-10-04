Jill selected for Team GB triathlon team

A local woman has been selected to represent Great Britain at triathlon.

Super nan Jill Dowson, Day Matron at Pocklington School, has qualified for her Team GB age group and will represent the country in Ibiza.

She is travelling to Ibiza this month to take part in a middle distance triathlon.

The event consists of a 1.9 kilometre swim, a 56-mile route on her bike, before finishing with a half marathon (13.1-miles).

Jill has been competing in triathlons since 2011, taking on different distances from Ironman to sprints.

Jill said she has been taken by surprise by the selection to represent her country and is feeling extremely proud to be pulling on GB tri suit.

She said: “I would like to thank like everyone who has supported me on this journey.

“I hope to make everyone in Pocklington proud at the event.

“I hope that my selection will also encourage anyone to have a go at any new sport or adventures.”

A spokesman at Pocklington School said: “The whole School community is excited and proud of Jill.

“She is always smiling and energetic in her work as Day Matron of Faircote House and extremely modest about her sporting achievements.

“The dedication, aspiration and resilience which make her a great triathlete are values we promote throughout the school, so she is a great role model to us all.

“We’ll be following her progress and cheering her every step of the way.”