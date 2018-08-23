Jeremy Hardy cancels arts centre gig

Comedian Jeremy Hardy has cancelled his forthcoming UK tour, including his date at Pocklington Arts Centre, due to personal reasons.

Jeremy, whose TV credits include BBC2’s Mock the Week, had been due to perform live at PAC on Friday 19 October.

The tour will not be rescheduled until Autumn 2019 so all existing customers who have purchased their tickets for this show will receive a full refund.

Janet Farmer, venue director, said: “It’s always disappointing to have to cancel an event, but we wish him all the best.”