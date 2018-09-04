Items appeal for St Crux fundraiser

A Pocklington-based organisation is appealing for items to sell at a fundraising event which takes place next week.

Members of the Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre are looking for various cakes and buns or assorted bric-a-brac for the St Crux charity event.

The fundraiser takes place in York next Friday (14 September) and the members are also encouraging people to come along and join the event.

Ged Leach said: “We need plenty of home-made cakes, buns and scones to sell in the cafe. If you can provide some for us to add to our menu, please bring them to Pocklington Arts Centre by 3pm on Thursday 13 September.

“On our bric-a-brac stall we will be selling pre-loved items (unfortunately we can’t take clothes or electrical appliances). Second-hand books and DVDs will also be sold on a separate bookstall. If you have any to give please deliver them to PAC by 1pm on Wednesday 12 September.”

For more details about the event email gedleach123@btinternet.com or contact Mr Leach on 07813 156346.