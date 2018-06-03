It’s a families affair at McDonald’s venue

The McDonald’s restaurant in Shiptonthorpe is keeping it in the family.

Members of 13 different families are currently working at the popular eatery.

Family members, including two sets of twins, parent and child and sibling combinations, work across various roles from crew member to area manager.

Danielle Atkinson, second assistant manager, works with her mother Janet Atkinson and cousin Sean Atkinson. Danielle has worked at the Shiptonthorpe restaurant since it opened in 2013.

She said: “I love working at McDonald’s, especially alongside close family. No two days are the same and I love working with the team, it’s got a real family spirit.” Franchisee of the Shiptonthorpe restaurant, Mike O’Reilly, said: “Having so many relatives working in the restaurant gives the team a really strong sense of family.”