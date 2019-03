Texas genre-bending rock ’n’ roller Israel Nash will be performing songs from his acclaimed 2018 album Lifted when he visits Pocklington Arts Centre later this year.

He will be in town on Tuesday 28 August after playing Amsterdam’s Once In A Blue Moon Festival.

Call 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk to buy tickets or for more information.

Visit israelnash.com to find out more about Israel Nash.