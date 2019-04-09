Is your road going to be resurfaced in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s £2.7million improvement scheme?

Work has now started on a £2.7million scheme to improve roads across the East Riding and help prevent potholes from forming.

Over the next five months, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s highway maintenance team will work to upgrade road surfaces at 190 sites across the East Riding as part of the annual surface dressing programme.

Disruption to traffic will be kept to a minimum during the work.

Around 16,000 tonnes of stone chippings will be laid on around 750,000 square metres of roads, from major routes to rural and residential areas.

Roads to be treated by the teams in this area include:

○ Bishop Wilton (Garrowby Hill, York Road A166)

○ North Newbald (C13, C30)

○ Bugthorpe (Main Street, Stephenwath Lane, Town end Hill)

○ Huggate (Driffield Road, Pocklington Road C15)

○ Fridaythorpe (York Road A166)

○ Middleton on the Wolds (Beverley Road, Chapel Lane, South Street)

○ Ellerton (Hankins Lane, Long Rampart B1228)

○ Everingham (Thorpe Le Street Road C110)

○ Holme On Spalding Moor (Harswell Lane C111)

○ Londesbrough (Kiplingcoates Road A614)

○ Market Weighton (River Lane C114)

○ Pocklington (Kilnwick Road B1246)

○ Seaton Ross (Church Lane, North End, Mill Lane, South End C16)

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Surface dressing is our first line of defence against potholes.

“This work plays a vital part in protecting our roads for the future and makes sure that motorists will benefit from an improved road network for years to come.

“We’d like to thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience while this year’s work is carried out.

“Signs will be placed on all roads involved in the surface dressing a week before the work takes place. Disruption to traffic will be kept to a minimum, but 20mph speed limits will be in place to protect both the travelling public and the council’s workforce.”