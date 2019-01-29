Irish Mythen to perform at arts centre

Irish-born contemporary Canadian singer-songwriter Irish Mythen has confirmed she is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

On Wednesday 26 June Irish will perform live at PAC, fresh from touring Australia, plus several European and US dates.

Janet Farmer, PAC director, said: “I have had the enormous pleasure and privilege of seeing Irish perform live at Manchester Town Hall for English Folk Expo back in 2017, and at last year’s Cambridge Folk Festival, which just blew me away.

“Her dominant and dynamic vocal prowess is truly stunning, she is a phenomenal musician and I am just so delighted to be able to bring her timeless and transcendent sound to PAC.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets (£10).