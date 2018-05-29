Inspectors rate Priory Hospital as ‘outstanding’

Priory Hospital at Market Weighton has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the health and social care regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC inspectors said they observed staff at the mental health hospital interacting with patients in a respectful and caring way, talking to them as peers.

They said: “Throughout our visit, we heard conversations and laughter between staff and patients in communal areas. The staff demonstrated real compassion and empathy when talking to and about patients. Patients we spoke to all described staff in positive terms such as kind, supportive and helpful.”

The CQC said hospital staff were highly motivated and inspired to offer care that promoted patients’ dignity.

The report also said the hospital provided holistic and person-centred care to every patient and that staff have a clear vision of recovery.

The CQC report mentioned that the hospital’s occupational therapist organised weekly activities, including gardening, shopping and walking.

The inspectors also praised the nutritiously balanced menu served by the chef.

Gary Sparkes, hospital director, said: “It is such a huge achievement to be awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating by the CQC. It means such a lot to everyone associated with Priory Hospital Market Weighton.

“I am particularly pleased that inspectors praised the huge emphasis we put on patient feedback. This is because I believe this is one of the main reasons why the care and support we offer is to such an exemplary standard.”