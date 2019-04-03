Jun Hwang as Timothy Wong - an Elvis impersonator - in Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis. This is Jun's first professional job

IN PICTURES: Review of Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

The first show - Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis - of the new season has open to acclaim at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.

It is the story of a mum and daughter, family, belonging and a Chinese Elvis impersonator.

Shelley Atkinson plays the Catholic cleaner Martha who has OCD.

1. Suspicious minds

Timothy Wong serenades Martha

2. Jailhouse Rock

Jun Hwang as Timothy and Rachel Henley as Louise - the prodigal daughter of Josie who turns up unannounced at a birthday party

3. Love me tender

Actress Zara Jayne as Belinda-Marie, Josie's daughter who suffers from a 'syndrome' and is obsessed with snow and ice dancing.''Zara is the first actress with disabilities to play Belinda-Marie

4. The Wonder of You

