Improved Ofsted grading at school

The Market Weighton School has received an improved grading in two areas following a recent Ofsted inspection.

However, the school continues to be judged as ‘Requires Improvement’ overall.

The inspectors recognised improvements in the effectiveness of leadership and management and in the personal development, behaviour and welfare of pupils grading both areas as ‘good’.

The main reason identified that the school continues to require improvement is that “over time, the progress that pupils made in the core subjects of English, mathematics and science has been slow and, as a result, pupils underachieved in these subjects”.

The reports praises effective leadership in taking action to remove weaknesses and states that “the personal development of pupils is a strong feature of the school. Pupils behave well. They are respectful and tolerant of others’ views and beliefs”.

In recent years the school has developed their provision for pupils on the autistic spectrum and this provision was recognised as a strength.

The report said: “Leaders have ensured that the curriculum meets the needs of all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“The work done to meet the needs of those pupils who access the enhanced provision in the school is a strength.”

The school’s headteacher Richard Harrison said: “We are very pleased that the Ofsted team have recognised the significant improvements that have been made at The Market Weighton School.

“Our staff and students have all worked hard to achieve the good judgements for student welfare, behaviour and leadership, which are fully deserved.”

It is hoped that parents will take the time to read the full report available on the school website and the Ofsted website as it contains many positives.

Mr Harrison said it is particularly pleasing to read “Pupils in the school are confident young people. They are polite, courteous and welcoming to visitors to the school. Throughout the inspection, inspectors observedpupils’ respect for each other, as well as for their teachers and staff members.”

He said: “Our excellent students fully deserve this recognition.”

Mr Harrison said that the report clearly states that as leaders we know the school well and that we have the right things in place to ensure results continue to improve.

He added: “All the staff are well aware of the areas where improvement is needed and will work hard to achieve the best possible outcomes for all our students.

“I would like to thank to all those who have supported the school especially our parents who can take confidence from the contents of this report.”