Humberside Police releases book to combat scammers

Humberside Police has released the fourth edition ‘Little Book of Big Scams’ which highlights some of the frauds that people in this area are falling for.

It covers topics ranging from online and romance fraud, online banking, scam mail, to doorstep scams and ticketing and holiday frauds.

A downloadable copy of the book is available at www.humberside.police.uk/sites/default/files/150119%20Littlebookbigscams.pdf

A fully printed version is currently in the pipeline which will be available at our engagement events and for distribution to victims of crime.

Detective Sergeant Ivan Simms from Humberside Police’s Economic Crime Unit said: “This little book is a guide which can help anyone who may think they are being targeted by fraudsters.

“To give an example, financial fraud and online crime costs the UK £2milllion a day. That’s per day! We want to prevent you from unwittingly contributing to that and playing into the hands of criminals.

“It’s not just about cash scams. Data scams can also be big business for these offenders.

“There is advice in there about what and what not to do if you think someone’s trying to find out too much of your personal information which could be used for criminal purposes.

“We want you to stay safe, we want to make you aware of scams that are out there, and we want to let you know how to avoid any pitfalls.

“And always remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”