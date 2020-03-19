Hull man prosecuted after rubbish dumped in South Cave

A man from Hull has been prosecuted after rubbish was dumped on a verge in South Cave in 2017.

Deividas Anzelis, of Parthian Road, Hull, pleaded guilty to failing in his duty of care by not ensuring his waste was disposed of legally when he appeared before Hull Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Anzelis received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay costs of £525.19 and a victim surcharge of £20.

The court heard that, following a report of fly-tipping, a streetscene enforcement officer from East Riding of Yorkshire Council investigated a site in Stonepit Road, South Cave, on 7 March 2017.

The officer found six black bags of household waste dumped on the roadside.

After Mr Anzelis failed to attend court hearings on a number of occasions, a warrant without bail was issued, and he eventually appeared in court to answer the charge.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it continues to remind residents they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using their household bins or taking it to their local household waste recycling site.

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or the case can be taken to court, where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The responsibility lies with the resident to make sure they dispose of their waste correctly and legally and to help us prevent fly-tipping.”