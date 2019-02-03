House Music Festival hits all the right notes

The musical talents of Pocklington School’s pupils were showcased during the annual Sixth Form-led House Music Festival at the School’s Tom Stoppard Theatre.

225 Pupils from the school’s four houses performed instrumental, choral and a finale pieces for each house, arranging rehearsals amongst themselves before two nights in front of packed audiences and a judging panel.

All four houses impressed the judges concluding with their finale, a choreographed arrangement of a pop song.

The performances had lots of excitement, brought by colourful costumes and moments of laugh-out-loud humour!

Hutton began with ‘Lay All Your Love on Me’, confidently sung. Wilberforce’s ‘Blame it on the Boogie’ captured a 70s feel with wigs and flares and supported by an excellent band.

Dolman presented ‘Classic’ by MKTO, again confidently sung and well-choreographed.

Gruggen opted for ‘Hot and Cold’, colourful and loud as the singers belted out the chorus with real passion!

Wilberforce House emerged as both overall winners and also secured the best individual item for their unique performance of Steve Reich’s minimalist piece ‘Clapping Music’.

