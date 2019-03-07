Hospices together in TV ad campaign

The work of hospices across Yorkshire and Humberside, including St Leonard’s Hospice, is being celebrated in a new advertising campaign across the ITV Yorkshire region throughout March.

The advert has been produced collaboratively by 11 children’s and adult hospices to raise awareness of the high standard of support being offered and encouraging supporters to ‘Keep Your Hospice Shining Brightly.’

Chief Executive of St Leonard’s Hospice, Emma Johnson said: “Working with other hospices from the region has enabled us to create a professional TV advert and reach audiences we would struggle to reach as individual organisations.”